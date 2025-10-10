Jaipur Polo Team enters BM Birla Cup semifinal

Jaipur, Oct 10 The second match of the BM Birla Cup, played at the Rajasthan Polo Club and featuring the Jaipur Polo Team, ended in another resounding victory for the home side, thanks to HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, who scored five goals to lead the team to a 10–4 win over Trojans Polo by the close of regulation time.

The victory secured a semi-final place for the Jaipur Polo Team, who will face the Suhana All Stars Polo Team in a high-stakes match on Saturday.

The first chukker began with the Trojans opening the scoring through Kuldeep Singh Rathore, but the in-form Jaipur Polo Team quickly equalised via Vandit Golecha in the fifth minute. This was soon followed by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur scoring the team’s second goal, closing the chukker with a 2–1 lead.

The Jaipur team maintained their momentum in the second chukker, scoring three goals via Sawai Padmanabh Singh (2) and Lance Watson (1). The Trojans fought back with one goal from Hurr Ali, ending the chukker with a 5–2 lead for Jaipur.

In the third chukker, the story remained much the same as Jaipur added two more goals to their tally, while the Trojans managed one, closing the period at 7–3. In the fourth and final chukker, Jaipur’s attack continued to apply pressure on the opposition, putting three more past the Trojans’ defence to finish the match with a commanding 10–4 victory.

For the Jaipur Polo Team, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur scored five goals, bringing his total for the tournament to 11 in two matches. Lance Watson scored two, and Vandit Golecha contributed a hat-trick.

The Jaipur Polo Team recently secured victories at the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup, the Sawai Man Guard Cup, and the Chinkara Cup, defeating the Mayfair Polo Team, the Kognivera Stallions Polo Team, and Carysil Polo in each of the three tournaments, respectively.

