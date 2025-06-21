Jaiswal told me he just wanted to score runs in England: Jurel reveals conversation during India A matches

New Delhi, June 21 India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s superb century at Headingley against England in the first Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy may have earned him plaudits on the field, but it was a post-match video shared by the BCCI that offered fans a rare, candid glimpse into the mindset behind the performance.

The 23-year-old’s 101 off 159 balls - featuring 16 boundaries and a six - was not just a stylish statement but a testament to grit. In challenging English conditions, with the ball seaming and swinging early on, Jaiswal dug deep, overcame painful cramps in both hands and stitched a crucial 129-run stand with new captain Shubman Gill.

In a conversation with long-time teammate and close friend Dhruv Jurel, Jaiswal reflected on his preparation, pressure, and mental clarity that powered him to yet another milestone overseas.

“When we were playing for India A, you told me you just have to score runs in England no matter what,” Jurel said. “Even when the ball was moving a lot, you wanted the same challenge in the nets. I think that stubbornness is what makes you different. I’ve seen it since we were kids.”

Jaiswal responded, “You tell them. I don’t do much. When I need to be serious, I stay serious. I focus on my preparation and try to keep my mind calm. That really helps me.”

“Whenever I come here, I just want to give my best for my team and my country,” Jaiswal said. “I really enjoy practising alone and preparing myself. I try to make sure every ball I face in practice helps me when I’m in tough situations.”

He also recalled a pivotal moment from the India A build-up to the series. “Harshit Rana and Bumrah bhai were bowling really well. I wasn’t scoring runs easily but I kept playing. That gave me a lot of confidence and belief that I can survive and get through tough phases.”

Jaiswal’s hundred in Leeds has now made him the batter with a century in his first Tests in the West Indies, Australia, and England.

Alongside him, Shubman Gill marked a memorable start to his Test captaincy with an unbeaten 127, showing poise and precision throughout. Rishabh Pant also brought his flair to the crease, remaining not out on 65 as India finished Day 1 in a commanding position at 359/3.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor