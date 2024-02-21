"Jammu and Kashmir has made special place in sports infrastructure under PM Modi": LG Manoj Sinha

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the Union Territory has made a special place in sports infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sinha and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik inaugurated the second phase of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg on Wednesday.

While talking to the media on the occasion, Sinha said, "Due to PM Modi, Jammu & Kashmir has made a special place in sports infrastructure. I welcome all the athletes. I expect that all eyes in the country will be on J&K for these four days..."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1760294513677918223

Also, the chairperson of the ad-hoc committee for Ski and Snowboard India and the member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Shiva Keshavan also toldthat the event is crucial for sports development in India which serves as a launch pad for the athletes. He also said that the current edition of the event is by far the best one.

"Khelo India Winter Games event is a very important event for sports development in India. It is like a launch pad for our athletes... Seeing the facilities I can say that each edition is better than the previous one, and this edition is by far the best edition of Khelo India Winter Games. The timing system and courses here are of international standards. The best athletes from the country are coming here to compete. The main participants are the hill states but also Army, and ITBP are also competing in large numbers. This is truly an event of national importance..."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1760267635961282662

The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J-K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association of the Jammu and Kashmir.

The first part of the multi-sport event was held from February 2 to 6 in Leh, Ladakh.

In the Ladakh leg of the competition, a total of 344 athletes across 15 states and union territories and two public institutions competed for medals in ice hockey and speed skating. The remaining sports, -ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and gandola - will be played in Gulmarg, where 361 more athletes will compete.

Maharashtra topped the first leg with 20 medals, including six golds. Karnataka was at second with eight medals, including six golds. Ladakh was in third place with 13 medals, including two gold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor