Japan Open: Prannoy exits after second-round defeat against Chou Tien Chen

Kumamoto [Japan], November 16 : Indian shuttler HS Prannoy conceded a defeat in the second round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2023 on Thursday against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen.

Asian Games medalist HS Prannoy took an early advantage after winning the first game but lost the following two sets against Chou Tien Chen by 19-21, 21-16, and 21-19 in one hour and 13-minute match.

Prannoy was quickly off the mark in the first game, taking an 11-8 lead at the break and led 17-13 at one stage. But Chou Tien Chen made a solid comeback and saved three match points before going down.

However, the Chinese Taipei shuttler returned in the second game and took a 5-0 lead at the start before Prannoy levelled the game at 10-all. But Chou Tien Chen converted 11 of the next 17 points to level the match and force a decider game in the third game.

The 31-year-old Indian shuttler was on the back foot in the third game after trailing 11-4 but won four consecutive points after the break to threaten a fightback. However, the Chinese Taipei shuttler kept Prannoy at bay in the decider to seal a quarter-final spot.

The Kumamoto Masters Japan 2023 was HS Prannoy's first tournament since winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last month. He was forced to pull out of the Denmark and French Opens after he sustained a back injury.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat and men's doubles top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were all knocked out in their respective opening rounds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor