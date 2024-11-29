Jay Shah and Harmanpreet Kaur unveil India’s new ODI jersey ahead of Australia tour

New Delhi, Nov 29 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday unveiled the team's new ODI jersey ahead of their upcoming three-match tour of Australia. But Harmanpreet said the new India jersey will be worn by the team during their home ODI series against the West Indies, set to happen in Baroda from December 22-27.

“Really happy that we are the first ones who will wear this jersey against the West Indies. I like the look. The tricolour on the shoulder is looking really beautiful and really happy that we have got a special ODI jersey,” said Harmanpreet in a video posted on BCCI’s X account, where she and Shah presented the first look at the jersey at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

“Wearing a jersey is by itself a special feeling always. There is a lot of hard work that has gone into making this jersey. Hopefully, the Indian fans will make it their own and feel proud wearing it," he said.

India's tour of Australia starts with the first ODI happening on December 5 and the second ODI to be held on December 8. Both matches will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The third and final ODI will take place on December 11 at the WACA Stadium in Perth.

India will then return home and host the West Indies for a three-match T20I series, to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17, and 19 respectively. After the ODIs against the West Indies in Baroda, India will play a three-match series against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot from January 10-15. Both of India’s ODI series against West Indies and Ireland are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor