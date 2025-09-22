Jemimah extends heartfelt wishes to Indian team for Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind

Delhi, Sep 22 Indian women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has extended her congratulations to all 16 players selected for the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind, scheduled to be played in India from November 11 to 25.

Jemimah, who has played 112 T20Is for India, said that it is a moment of immense pride as the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind will be hosted by India. She also expressed confidence that the players will make the nation proud by lifting the trophy.

"Congratulations to all the 16 members selected for the Indian women's cricket team for the blind. It is going to be great. It is for the first time that a women's T20 World Cup for the blind will be held and it is going to be held in India. I'm really really excited. I know the cheer for you will be double for you guys. Can't wait for you all to lift the trophy," said Jemimah Rodrigues.

Earlier this month, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced the squad for the upcoming mega event and since then preparations have begun for the Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind.

Meanwhile, the CABI has begun preparations for the upcoming World Cup. Earlier this week, CABI Chairman Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar met the President of India Droupadi Murmu, and presented details of the mega event. He was accompanied by Meenakashi Lekhi, former MP, former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee for the tournament.

The upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with matches scheduled in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo. This historic first-of-its-kind tournament will bring together teams from Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA, featuring 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale.

This landmark event follows India’s golden triumph two years ago, when the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team created history by winning gold at the 2023 IBSA World Games, defeating Australia in the finals.

