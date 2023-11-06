Jindal Panther secures thrilling victory in Indian Masters Polo Championship

New Delhi [India], November 6 : In a heart-pounding championship match that had fans on the edge of their seats, the Jindal Panther Polo team achieved a dramatic victory in the prestigious Indian Masters Polo Championship.

They triumphed over the formidable Achievers team by a narrow margin of 9 goals to 8, marking a historic moment in the world of polo.

The electrifying final unfolded at the hallowed grounds of the Jaipur Polo Grounds in New Delhi, where the finest polo players displayed their extraordinary skills and exceptional teamwork.

The battle between these two elite teams showcased the epitome of professional polo, delivering an intense and thrilling spectacle that captivated the audience.

Ultimately, the Jindal Panther team outshone their opponents in every facet of the game, clinching the Indian Masters Polo Championship title with a final score of 9-8.

At 14 goals, this championship stands on par with the prestigious Polo World Cup, making this victory a remarkable achievement.

The Jindal Panther team has been on an impressive winning streak, triumphing in the last five tournaments they have participated in, including the highly coveted Bhopal Pataudi Cup held just last week.

Their success is a testament to their outstanding teamwork and individual prowess. The team, led by captain Naveen Jindal, and featuring the likes of Arjuna Awardee Simran Shergill, Santiago Marambio, and Siddhant Sharma, showcased top-class polo skills throughout the championship.

