J&K’s Hans Raj, Ladakh’s Stanzin Chondol claim full marathon titles at 12th Ladakh Marathon

New Delhi, Sep 15 The Ladakh Marathon capped its record-breaking 12th edition with thrilling finishes in the Full Marathon, the Half Marathon, and the 11.2 km Run on Sunday. In the Full Marathon, spanning 42 kilometres, Jammu & Kashmir’s Hans Raj crossed the line first in 2:47:41, while Ladakh’s own Stanzin Chondol stormed to victory in the women’s field with a time of 3:13:00 - a run that also placed her sixth overall among men and women.

The 42 km race, which began and ended at Leh’s NDS Stadium, drew a strong field as part of an edition that welcomed 6,600 runners from across India’s states and Union Territories, along with participants from more than 30 countries. As World Marathon Majors qualifier, the Ladakh Marathon also offered athletes the chance to book their spot at the 2026 WMM Wanda World Age Group Championship, provided they met qualifying standards in their respective categories.

Rita Satish Patkar delivered one of the standout performances of the weekend, becoming the rare runner to claim victories in both the Khardung La Challenge and the full marathon within just two days; the Bengalurean finished top in the veteran female category of both races. In the Half Marathon on Sunday, Tsetan Namgail took top honours in the men’s race with a time of 1:13:10, while Stanzin Dolkar led the women’s field, finishing in 1:30:14.

Chief Guest Bhanu Prabha, IAS, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, UT Ladakh, led the ceremonial proceedings in the aftermath of the races at the NDS Stadium, distributing medals, trophies, and prize money to the respective winners.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “The Ladakh Marathon has grown from just 1,200 participants 12 years ago to over 6,500 runners today, representing every state, UT, and more than 30 countries. It is heartening to see veteran athletes, who have won accolades across the world, choosing to run here in Ladakh. This growth has been possible because of the vision of Chewang Motup and his team, and the support of our sponsors and partners, especially LAHDC (Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council), whose contributions have enabled us to host an event of this scale. My congratulations to all the runners, and I look forward to welcoming you back with an even larger group next year.”

In the 11.2 km category, Skarma Idong Lanzes clinched the women’s open title with a time of 47 minutes and 30 seconds, while Sonam Stanzin took top honours in the men’s section, crossing the line in 42 minutes and 39 seconds. He finished just 10 seconds clear of runner-up Furboo Tundup, making it one of the closest contests of the edition.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants who made the 12th edition of the Ladakh Marathon so memorable. This year’s record-breaking participation has reinforced the event’s place as one of India’s premier running competitions, while also showcasing its growing international stature. With every edition, we are not just celebrating endurance and resilience but also taking firm steps toward establishing the Ladakh Marathon among the top global races,” added Chewang Motup Goba, Chairperson of High Altitude Sports Foundation, founder and organiser of the Ladakh Marathon.

In the veterans’ categories, Tsewang Dorjay topped the men’s field while Sarah Hanan-Bajwa claimed the women’s crown in the 11.2K Run. The Half Marathon titles went to Arvind Basaiawmoit in the men’s section and Shilpa Phadke in the women’s section. In the Full Marathon veterans, Shyamapada Das emerged victorious in the men’s category, complementing Patkar’s win in the women’s race.

Earlier on Friday, five-time Guinness World Record holder Sufiya Sufi and Ladakh Scouts’ Tsewang Kundan emerged as champions of the Silk Route Ultra, the centrepiece of the 12th Ladakh Marathon. Shabir Hussain and Namgyal Lhamo topped the men’s and women’s standings, respectively, in the gruelling Khardung La Challenge (72 km).

