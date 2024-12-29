JNEC 2024: Eashaan Sundaram, Ahan Jaisinghani lead charge with impressive Dressage wins

New Delhi [India], December 29 : A stellar display by Eashaan Sundaram at the Army Polo and Riding Centre in New Delhi set the tone for an exciting penultimate day at the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2024 on Sunday.

Riding the Fame of Viberty KG to victory in the Children II Dressage Individual event with an impressive score of 71.20 marks, Eashaan's triumph added to his team's gold medal in the same category secured just a day earlier.

Elsewhere, the Chetak Equestrian Sports Academy showcased their prowess with a double victory, claiming the Children II Jumping Team title after two thrilling rounds of competition, thanks to the combined efforts of Abhiraj Bansal, Avvarnya Baiid, B Hashini, and Amara Singh.

The academy's success extended to the Junior Dressage Freestyle to Music category, where Ahaan Jaisinghani, riding Consul, topped the charts with a commanding total of 214.00 marks. Meanwhile, in the Children II Jumping Individual category, Arshad A ran through the course on his horse Tara in just 27.51 seconds, claiming the gold.

Speaking on the exceptional talent on display, Equestrian Federation of India Secretary General, Col. Jaiveer Singh, remarked: "The remarkable performances this weekend highlighted the immense potential, dedication, and talent within our young equestrian community. From precise dressage routines, as put on display by young Eashaan and Ahan, to thrilling show-jumping feats by the Chetak Academy, these riders have displayed not only their individual skill but also underlined the growing depth of equestrian talent across the country. Their displays highlight the rising prominence of equestrian sports in India and serve as a beacon for the bright future that lies ahead for our athletes on the national and international stage."

On Saturday, the Chennai Equitation Centre team set the tone for a successful day by clinching the top position in the Children Dressage Team event, with the talented quartet of Hashini B, Kevin Gabriel, Punav S, and Eashaan.

Building on this momentum, the Centre secured a double victory, taking first place in the Junior Dressage Team event as well, courtesy of the combined efforts of Miraya R Dadabhoy, Sanskar Rathore, Aadya Esha, and Anika Khanna.

In the Junior Jumping Individual event, Ranbir Singh Dhillon, riding for success, demonstrated exceptional skill and speed, completing the course fastest to claim the gold medal. He edged out strong performances from Bhoowan and Ved Sarma Sarkar, who secured the second and third positions respectively.

The Junior Jumping Team event brought another exciting finish, as the Chetak Equestrian Sports Academy team of Enaith Singh Habibullah, Sanya Sharma, Dev Nitin Gupta, and Sarayu Pratap Kamath earned the gold medal with a stellar display.

After five days of high-quality equestrian action, the championship will conclude on December 30, Monday.

