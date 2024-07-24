Jofra Archer eyes 2025-26 Ashes Test cricket return

New Delhi, July 24 England pacer Jofra Archer is setting his sights on the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia as he is aiming for his return to Test cricket.

The 29-year-old has been absent from the longer format since February 2021, due to persistent back and elbow injuries over the past three years.

However, his full participation in England's recent T20 World Cup campaign has sparked optimism that his injury woes might finally be behind him.

"I am going to use the rest of this year to make sure that (playing in the next Ashes) is at least a possibility," Archer said to BBC Sport. "I'm tired of going on Instagram and seeing posts saying 'he's going to be on the physio's bed in the next two weeks' and stuff like that. I want to spend the rest of the year proving some people wrong and hopefully play in another Ashes," he said.

Archer's impact was felt profoundly during England's 2019 World Cup-winning campaign, where he bowled the decisive super over in the final against New Zealand. Later that summer, he also made Ashes debut at Lord's.

England managing director Rob Key has indicated that a realistic target for Archer's return to Test cricket is the home series against India 2025. Archer, speaking during the BBC TV coverage of The Hundred, echoed this sentiment, expressing his intention to play first-class cricket early next summer.

"I will manage myself as best as possible and get myself (through) until at least maybe, the start of the Championship next year. I'll probably play a few of those (games) and keep building up and getting that workload ready for Test cricket," Archer said.

Archer is set to make his much-anticipated debut in The Hundred when the Southern Brave take on London Spirit in Southampton on Wednesday. "I am feeling good and want to get some games in. I am going to enjoy this little phase of some white-ball cricket," he added.

