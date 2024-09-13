Jr Men's National: Hockey Association of Odisha beat Arunachal, Karnataka humble Delhi

Jalandhar, Sep 13 Hockey Association of Odisha, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bengal registered win in their respective matches on Day 5 of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men Championship 2024, here on Friday.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drew with Hockey Jharkhand in the final match of the day.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Arunachal 8-0. Pratap Toppo (8’, 54’) and Deepak Pradhan (37’, 38’) scored a brace each whereas Wison Xaxa (18’), Karan Lakra (23’), Premdayal Giri (32’) and Deonath Nanwar (47’) also scored one goal to take the game further away from Hockey Arunachal.

In the next match, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 11-0. Pramod Pal (21’, 26’, 31’, 37’, 46’, 49’) stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring six goals for the winning side. Besides this, Mohan Krishna (28’, 36’) scored a couple of goals joined by Akash Gond (25’), Yadav Ghanshyam (97’) and Captain Rudranshu Maurya (54’) also scored one goal each in order to put their best foot forward against the Assam Hockey.

In the third match today, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Kerala Hockey 3-1. Sai Kumar Metta (4’), Nandiminto Akhil Venkat (22’) and Dodium Subramanyam Hemanth Kumar (23’) scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. On the other side, Captain Muhammed Aslam (16’) scored the only goal for Kerala Hockey.

In the other match, Hockey Karnataka won 6-1 against Delhi Hockey. Captain Sunil PB (34’, 45’, 55’) lead the team from the front and scored a hat-trick joined by Jadhav Pavan Kesu (10’), Dhruva Bs (14’) and Aryan Uthappa Mt (18’) who also scored one goal each to collectively put six goals on the scoreboard. In response, Sunil Kumar (21’) scored the consolation goal for Delhi Hockey.

Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Gujarat 3-0 in the second last match of the day. Captain Rohit Kujur (7’) opened the account for Hockey Bengal in the first quarter. Vivek Kumar Singh (36’) and Md Sakib Ali (42’) also scored one goal each for Hockey Bengal.

The last match of the day was a 1-1 draw between the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Jharkhand. Roshan Ekka (26’) scored the first goal of the match for Hockey Jharkhand. In reply, Anand Y (34’) played the equaliser for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in the third quarter.

