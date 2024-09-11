Jr Men's National: Hockey Haryana thrash J&K, Odisha beat Assam

Jalandhar, Sep 11 Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Delhi Hockey and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu registered wins in their respective matches on Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Haryana won 14-0 against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Nitin (9’, 18’, 48’) stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring a hat-trick for Hockey Haryana whereas Amit Khasa (4’, 30’), Navraj Singh (17’, 44’), Manish Kumar (20’, 40’) and Ravi (27’, 50’) scored a brace.

Captain Prikshit Panchal (6’), Sunil Maan (14’), Sahil Ruhal (39’) also scored one goal each to take the game further away from Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

After the first match, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Assam Hockey 13-0 in the second match. Satish Munda (5’, 21’, 30’, 55’) scored four goals throughout the game joined by Deonath Nanwar (29’, 39’, 42’) also scored a hat-trick.

Deepak Pradhan (15’, 51’) and Pratap Toppo (26’, 36’) also scored a couple of goals for Hockey Association of Odisha whereas Karan Lakra (38’) and Pradip Mandal (41’) also scored one goal each.

In the other match, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Arunachal 4-2. Anand Kumar Yadav (6’, 25’) scored a brace for the winning side whereas Akash Gond (25’) and Pramod Pal (26’) also scored one goal each.

On the other hand, Ashish Kumar (25’) and Piyush Singh (47’) scored for Hockey Arunachal.

In the next match, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 6-1. KR Gaurav Ganapathy (8’), DR Pavan (9’), Jadhav Pavan Kesu (18’), Aryan Uthappa Mt (26’), Vivek Ravi Bagade (28’) and Captain Sunil PB (49’) scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka.

On the other side, Captain Boni Prasanth (8’) scored the consolation goal of Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the second last match of the day, Delhi Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 4-3. Yuvraj Singh (25’), Ashu Kumar (48’) Rahul (52’) and Harsh Sharma (60’) scored one goal each for Delhi Hockey. On the other hand, Muhammed Kaif (13’, 57’) and Anujith P (18’) scored for Kerala Hockey.

In the last game, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Gujarat 10-2. Anand Y (5’, 27’, 45’) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. M Srinivasan (39’, 60’) also scored a brace whereas Vishal S (18’), Nandha Kumar G (30’), Nithya Prakash M (34’), Arun J (53’) and Rakesh (57’) also scored one goal each for their side to take the game further away from Hockey Gujarat.

On the other side, Yaksh Bhatt (41’) and Jay Patel (42’) scored one goal each for Hockey Gujarat.

