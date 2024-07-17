Jr Women, Men South Zone Hockey: Andhra Pradesh win women's title, Karnataka bag men's crown

Kadapa (A.P.), July 17 Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerged champion in the women’s section while Karnataka clinched the men’s title in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024 here on Wednesday. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Telangana secured third place in the women’s and men’s competitions, respectively.

The final match of the women’s competition on Day 6 saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh clinch the championship following a 5-0 victory against Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh struck early through Ankitha Bommu (5’). Lalitha Kotari (24’, 29’, 60’) scored twice in the second quarter and completed her hat-trick in the final minute of the match, while Jhansi Bobbili (35’) also contributed for Andhra Pradesh.

In the men’s final, Hockey Karnataka emerged victorious against the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Following a 1-1 draw at full-time, Karnataka downed Tamil Nadu 4-2 in the shoot-out. After a goalless first half, Kiran Reddy (34’) broke the deadlock for Hockey Karnataka before K Gowtham (45’) equalised for Tamil Nadu in the third quarter.

In the resulting shootout, Karnataka converted four consecutive chances through Prem Kumar S.S, Raju Manoj Gayakwad, Akhil Aiyappa B.N, and Kiran Reddy while goalkeeper Vachna Kalapaa stood tall to guide his side home.

T.N beat Kerala for third place

In the women’s battle for third place, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala Hockey 4-0. Dharshini P. (9’, 22’) scored a brace in the first half to give the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu the lead while Jayashalini S (39’) and Roobini M (54’) were also on target.

The men’s third-place clash saw another triumph for Hockey Andhra Pradesh as they defeated Telangana Hockey, 5-2. Kumar Metta Sai (11’) slotted in an early finish to give Andhra Pradesh the lead.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh excelled with their finishing, with a brace from captain Nadiminti Akhil Venkat (35’, 58’) and goals from Patan Asad Musfin Khan (59’), and Dodium Subramanyam Hemanth Kumar (60’). Kodapa Pradeep (23’) and Sujeet Rajbhar (51’) made their way to the scoresheet for Telangana.

