Jr Women, Men West Zone Hockey: Chhattisgarh defeat Madhya Pradesh 9-0

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), July 23 Chhattisgarh defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 9-0 in the women's match on the third day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men West Zone Championship 2024 here on Tuesday.

In the only match of the day, Sneha Patel (14’) gave Hockey Madhya Pradesh the lead towards the end of the first quarter before captain Palak Gupta (17’, 32’, 47’) and Chanu Khaidem Shileima (18’, 52’, 53’) both scored hattricks as Hockey Madhya Pradesh were well ahead in the contest.

Kajal (54’) and Krishna Sharma (59’) also chipped in with a goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

