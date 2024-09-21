Jr Women's Hockey League: Jharkhand Centre, MP Academy, SAI Bal win on sixth day

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 21 Centre of Excellence Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and SAI Bal emerged victorious in their respective matches on the sixth day of the Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) here on Saturday.

The Centre of Excellence, Jharkhand beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC 7-0 in their Pool B encounter. The goalscorers for Centre of Excellence, Jharkhand were Rajni Kerketta (8’, 59’), Sweety Dungdung (10’), Ankita Minz (30’, 32’), and Roshni (37’, 49’).

Captain Bhumiksha Sahu struck a double hat-trick as Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a comfortable 20-0 victory against Citizen Hockey XI in Pool B. Bhumiksha scored in the 7’, 8’, 11’, 30’, 32’ and 34’ minutes as she opened the account for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, followed by goals from Sneha Patel (13’, 28’, 52’), Soniya Kumre (18’, 38’, 43’), Khushi Katariya (22’), Rubi Rathore (23’, 42’), Krishna Sharma (41’, 56’), Swati (53’, 54’) and Aayushi Patel (59’).

SAI Bal defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda 7-0 in Pool B. Sisliya Sandi Purti (15’, 45’), Captain Rukhmani Khushro (19’), Nidhi (35’), Sakshi (43’), Subila Tirkey (44’) and Khushi (50’) got on the scoresheet for SAI Bal.

Earlier, SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda emerged victorious in their respective games.

SAI Shakti kicked off the action in Pool A by defeating Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat 9-0. The goalscorers for SAI Shakti were Ritika (18’, 20’, 26’), Sukhveer Kaur (23’, 33’, 36’), Karuna Minz (29’), and Purnima Tadav (49’, 51’).

