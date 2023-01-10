Judoka Tulika Maan credits Khelo India for her CWG 2022 success

New Delhi, Jan 10 Indian Judoka Tulika Maan, who aims for a medal in Asian Games, has credited the Khelo India scheme for her performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she bagged the silver medal in +78kg category.

Prior to her Birmingham success in 2022, Maan also clinched two gold medals in the 2019 Commonwealth Championships. Moreover, she also has a gold medal in the South Asian Games, held in the same year.

"Khelo India really helped me for the Commonwealth Games. If Khelo India was not there then I would not be in SAI Bhopal, where I had a fixed training cycle that includes my diet and sleep routine. I played my first competition in 2018 Khelo India in Pune. In total, I played four Khelo India tournaments that include University Games. This scheme helps in the upliftment of athletes from a grassroots level," Maan said in an interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"For now, the main target is to have good training. My tournaments start in March. I will be heading to the SAI training centre in Bhopal. Also, I am aiming for a medal at the Asian Games. If I win a medal at Asiad then I will achieve direct qualification for next year's Olympics," the Judoka revealed her plans for 2023.

The 24-year-old also mentioned that things are getting better gradually for the athletes in the country.

"Things are changing gradually, nothing can be changed in just one go. Earlier, we had only two training mats now we have four in SAI Bhopal. We have the best facilities over there, we have physios, dietic, psychologists," she said while highlighting the development of sport facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Asked about the fame she got after CWG 2022, Tulika said,"No doubt I have got fame but I am a down to earth kind of person. When I go out and people recognize you, that is always a special moment as I never experienced such things before."

