Junior National Equestrian: Niharika, Jai, Hayden shine on day-2

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 5 : Amateur Riders' Club hosted the second Junior National Equestrian Qualifier of this year at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Multiple riders from Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad qualified for the Nationals in the Children 1 Dressage, Children 2 Dressage, Children 2 Show Jumping and Junior Show Jumping categories respectively. The Qualifier is a two-day event taking place on May 3 and May 4.

The tournament is happening under the aegis of EFI, where athletes are participating in the categories of Children 1 and 2 for Dressage and for Show Jumping Children 2 and Junior.

In the JNEC Young Rider Dressage category, Niharika Singhania scored 65.086 per cent while riding on the horse 'Kwartz Decadent Grey RS2 '.

In the JNEC Children 1 Show Jumping category, Maya Dwaraka secured the 1st position with a timing of 70.87 seconds while riding on the horse 'Master Frankle'.

In the JNEC Young Rider Show Jumping category, Jai Sabharwal secured the 1st position with a timing of 67.13 seconds while riding on the horse 'Carnia'.

in his performance said, "Ever grateful to ARC have shows held often. We practice all year round to compete at shows. This national qualifier has helped us to prepare for the upcoming nationals to be held later in the year. Very pleased with my horses for giving their 100 per cent and we together as a team get us top results."

Results -

Dressage Young Rider

(Name/ Horse Name/ Score/ Club name)

1.Niharika Singhania on Kwartz Decadent Grey RS2 with a score of 65.086 from Amateur Riders' Club, Mumbai

Show Jumping Children 1

(Name/Horse Name/ Time taken/ Club name)

1. Hayden Hussain on Conquest took 70.87 secs from Amateur Riders' Club, Mumbai

2. Aisha Morey on Whispering Silver took 73.27 secs from Japalouppe Equestrian Centre, Pune

3. Maya Dwaraka on Master Frankle took 76.40 sec from Equestrian Breeders and Sports Association, Gujarat

Show Jumping Young Rider

(Name/Horse Name/ Time taken/ Club name)

1. Jai Sabharwal on Carnia took 67.13 secs from Amateur Riders' Club, Mumbai

2. Harsh Chauhan on Master Frankle took 70.79 secs from Equestrian Breeders and Sports Association, Gujarat

3. Jai Sabharwal on Elliot took 75.58 secs from Amateur Riders' Club, Mumbai.

