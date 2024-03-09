'Just wanted to clear something': Suryakumar Yadav issues clarification over surgery

New Delhi, Match 9 Suryakumar Yadav has put all speculations to rest regarding his recent surgery, clarifying that he underwent surgery for a sports hernia, not for the ankle injury he sustained during the South Africa tour in December 2023.

Suryakumar, 33, has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the tour of South Africa in December 2023. He is likely to make a comeback in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), representing the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise. He went to Munich, Germany for surgery in January.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Suryakumar shared an insightful post, addressing the confusion surrounding his surgery. In his message, he expressed gratitude for the support and love he received during his recovery journey. He reassured fans that his path to recovery is progressing well, hinting at an imminent return to the cricketing arena.

“Hello everyone, good morning. Hope you all are doing well. Just wanted to clear something up. Bit of a confusion, I guess. For those who aren’t aware, I was operated on for SPORTS HERNIA a few weeks back not for my ankle. Road to recovery is going really well. Thank you, everyone, for all the love and support, see you all soon,” he wrote.

Because he suffered an ankle injury in South Africa, there was some confusion over his surgery as some felt that he was operated for his ankle. Earlier, following his surgery in January, Suryakumar shared a picture on X and wrote:

"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon.”

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star, who is eagerly anticipated to make a comeback in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, has been on the sidelines since his ankle injury. However, his leadership prowess shone through when he captained India during the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the T20I series against South Africa.

Suryakumar's stellar performances with the bat during the South Africa tour, including a blistering 56 off 36 balls in Gqeberha and a magnificent century off 56 balls in Johannesburg, further cemented his reputation as a T20I batter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor