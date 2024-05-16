Juve beat Atalanta to clinch 15th Coppa Italia title

Rome, May 16 Juventus avoided finishing another season without a trophy as they registered their 15th Coppa Italia title after beating Atalanta 1-0 in the final, thanks to Dusan Vlahovic's goal in the opening minutes.

Juve had won the tournament 14 times before with their last victory coming in 2021, while Atalanta only won the title once in the 1962-63 season.

The Bianconeri made a dream start just four minutes into the game when Andrea Cambiaso's through-ball reached Vlahovic, who resisted a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge to find the net.

Vlahovic had penalty appeal in the 54th minute when he went down in the box, but the referee waved play on, before another goal from the Serbian was wiped out due to offside.

Atalanta had the opportunity to equalize but Ademola Lookman saw his strike hit the woodwork in the 80th minute, while Juve's Fabio Miretti also had a shot onto the bar.

With inferior possession, Juve still held their nerve to keep the scoreline down, despite head coach Massimiliano Allegri's red card in the dying minutes.

"It was an important night, playing a final is always a wonderful event. We went through three hard months that will be of great growth. Juventus is an important club and we got what we needed to get: the Champions League and playing a Coppa Italia final that the boys then did well to win," said Allegri.

