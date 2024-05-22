Kabak Yano becomes fifth Arunachalee woman to scale Mt Everest

Itanagar, May 22 Kabak Yano (25) from Arunachal Pradesh has become the fifth woman from the state to scale Mt Everest, the world’s highest mountain peak at 8848.86m.

Kabak Yano, the first woman from the Nyishi community, scaled the world’s highest mountain peak on Tuesday, Everester Tagit Sorang informed on Wednesday.

Yano, who hails from Kamle district, is a student of the Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus, and is also a member of the state’s women’s cricket team.

Sorang, who also scaled the highest peak of Mt Everest in 2021, said that she did her basic mountaineering course from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling (West Bengal), advanced mountaineering course and search and rescue course from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Dirang (West Kameng district in Arunachal).

Yano along with six other mountaineers from a Nepal based trekking and mountaineering agency summited Mt. Everest on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Kabak Yano for her feat.

The Chief Minister in his post on his X said: “Congratulations to Kabak Yano from Kamle district for her incredible achievement of summiting Mt Everest !”

“Her journey from Arunachal Pradesh to the world’s highest peak is a testament to her dedication and perseverance. From completing rigorous mountaineering courses to her success in scaling Mt UT Kangri and nearly conquering Mt Nun, Yano's accomplishment is truly inspiring. Best wishes for your future endeavors, Yano! Keep inspiring us all,” Khandu said.

The other four women mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh who have already achieved the feat are Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa, Muri Linngi and Tashi Yangjom.

