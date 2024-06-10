Karaj Virk becomes champion of champions at Pro Panja League X Sheru Classic tournament

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Karaj Virk, who plays for the Rohtak Rowdies franchise in the Pro Panja League, defeated Dheeraj Singh, who plays for Kiraak Hyderabad franchise, 3-0 in the best of 5 setup bout to become Champion of Champions at the recently concluded Pro Panja League X Sheru Classic tournament. The tournament was being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Champion of Champions was played between Ajay Chaudhary, Abhishek Pandey, Dheeraj Singh, Rahul Kumar and Karaj Virk. Out of the five Armwrestlers, Dheeraj and Karaj made their way into the final.

In the 60kg category, Ajay Chaudhary secured the first position after he beat Kaif Khan. Nizamuddin Khan came in at third, while Sukhwinder Singh and Md Alzaib Khan stood fourth and fifth. Coming to the 70kg category, Abhishek Pandey clinched the first position after overcoming Mir Farhat Ali in an intense match. Surender Saini, Akashdeep Singh and MD Umair Khan came in at third, fourth and fifth.

In the 80kg category, it was Dheeraj Singh who showcased his strength to beat Rahul Kumar in a thrilling bout, while Farhan Chaudhary, Akshant Gupta and Dhruv Choura secured the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. Meanwhile in the 80kg+ category, Karaj Virk overcame challenge from Paarth Sonni to secure the first position, while Attar Singh, Gaurav Singh and Inderjeet secured third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder, Pro Panja League spoke about the success about the event. He said, "The Pro Panja League has been associated with the Sheru Classic X IHFF and both the Mumbai and Delhi editions have been superb fitness environments to host a promotional Pro Panja tournament here. The enthusiasm of the atheists this year was contagious with more than 300 athletes turning up and the fact that we had to close registrations at 300, two weeks before the tournament shows how popular Armwrestling has become in the country. The tournament itself was highly entertaining with Karaj Virk, our star from the Rohtak Rowdies winning the Champion of Champions title. We look forward to the next edition of Sheru Classic in Mumbai now in November 2024."

