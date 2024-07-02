Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah congratulates cyclist Asha Malviya for her achievement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday met Asha Malviya, a young woman from Madhya Pradesh who has created many records as a cyclist and is on a solo cycling journey across 28 states covering 25,000 kilometres to raise awareness about the importance of women's safety and empowerment.

Appreciating the purpose of her campaign wholeheartedly, the Chief Minister wished her all the best for the journey ahead.

Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju briefed Asha's achievement to the Chief Minister, who arrived in Bangalore on Tuesday as part of their awareness campaign. Minister Byrathi Suresh was also present on this occasion and congratulated Asha.

"It's a pleasure to meet Ms. Aasha Malviya from Nataram, Madhya Pradesh. She is a national athlete and mountaineer, now embarking on a solo cycling journey across 28 states of India, covering 25,000 kilometers. Her courageous mission aims to raise awareness about the importance of women's safety and empowerment in India. I extend my best wishes to her," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Last year Asha met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

During the meeting, CM Dhami appreciated the efforts being made by Asha Malviya in spreading awareness through her cycle tour for the purpose of women's safety and empowerment.

CM said that "if a person works with determination to achieve a goal, then he or she definitely gets success in it. I wish great success to Asha Malviya and a bright future."

Asha Malviya hails from the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. She started the journey from the state capital, Bhopal, on November 1, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor