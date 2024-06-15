Keane slams Robertson's post match comment following Germany's defeat, says ‘It's rubbish’

Munich, June 15 Germany began their Euro 2024 campaign in destructive manner as the side slotted five goals past Scotland to take the 5-1 victory on the night at the Allianz Arena.

Following the game Roy Keane along with other greats of the game analyzed the performance. The former Manchester United legend absolutely ripped into Scotland captain Andrew Robertson’s post match comments.

"It's no good talking after the game, 'we had a game plan' it's rubbish, Andy Robertson is just rubbish coming out. You knew before the game what was at stake, you'll be angry tomorrow, no you should be angry all the time. They're talking about creating history, they're creating history alright by playing as bad as that, letting their manager and supporters down. Football's a physical game, they didn't lay a glove on them," said Keane to ITV.

Scotland will have to bounce back if they hope to continue their dreams of creating history and becoming the first Scottish side to progress to the knockout stages of this tournament.

Keane’s comments stem from Robertson’s post game interview in which the Liverpool wingback talked of his side’s lack of aggressiveness.

"First half we just got it all wrong really, weren't aggressive enough, let good players on the ball and they had a gameplan, we did, their gameplan worked a million times better," said the Liverpool full-back. "It wasn't because of the practice, we couldn't put it together on the pitch and big occasions like this, you've got to do that and unfortunately we didn't do that,” said Robertson.

Germany and Scotland are both part of Group A alongside Switzerland and Hungary. The latter two will be taking each other on during the first game of the three scheduled for June 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor