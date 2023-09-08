Khel Karate League season 2 to continue till September 11 

New Delhi [India], September 8 : The organizers have announced the dates of the new season Khel Karate League Season 2.

It will continue for four days till September 11 from September 8.

The league will see over 2600 athletes participate in the tournament and will see the prize money increasedto Rs 10 Lakh, a release said. The league will also have Bollywood singer Swaroop Khan and many Sports celebrities such as Krishna Punia, Virendra Punia, Raju Lal Choudhary, Krishna Nagar and Devendra Jhanjaria, it said.

The league will host the participants from 27 states and six Union territories.

Dhananjay Tyagi, Founder of Khel Karate League said Season 2 is going to be bigger than its previous versions.

"We are very excited and anxious about the same. We at Atlanture Sports Private Limited are committed to promoting homegrown games, sports, and people. Khel Karate encourages Karate players from the Grass root level of India and is committed to providing them with a platform of international standards. The platform wholeheartedly assists players in getting an opportunity to showcase their talent in the world of sports.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor