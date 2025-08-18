Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 emphasizes equitable access to sports facilities: Union Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said that Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 envisages a whole-of-Government and multi-stakeholder approach for its effective implementation.

"With the objective to ensure equitable access to sports infrastructure across the country, the Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 emphasizes equitable access to sports facilities, with a focus on infrastructure development from block to state levels, irrespective of economic, social and geographic disparities," Mandaviya informed Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The reply further said that with the objective to establish comprehensive sports programs for all participation groups in sports, from grassroots to elite levels, the Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 has provisions to establish dedicated sports facilities with services tailored to their specific needs to foster inclusivity and increase participation in sports among women, persons with disabilities and marginalised communities.

The Niti also has provisions to organise regular sporting leagues, designed specifically for these groups, to enhance engagement and provide sustained opportunities for involvement, it mentioned.

The Government has recently launched the Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 on 01.07.2025. It is built upon five key pillars that aim to transform India's sports landscape.

