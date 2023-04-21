Khelo India has been introduced at different levels for youth to show talent: Anurag Thakur

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday inaugurated Saansad Khel Spardha in Noida and said that this is a great opportunity for players to perform and wished athletes a bright future.

The Sansad Khelo India Spardha is being orgzed from April 21 to April 24 at the Indoor Stadium, Sector-21 A, Noida.

gautmbuddhngr loksbhaa kssetr ke lokpriy saaNsd shrii @dr_maheshsharma jii dvaaraa noeddaa stteddiym meN saaNsd khel sprdhaa kaa bhvy shubhaarNbh khel premiyoN evN khilaadd'iyoN ke lie ek behtriin avsr hai / vibhinn prtiyogitaaoN meN bhaag lene vaale sbhii khilaadd'iyoN ke ujjvl bhvissy kii kaamnaa krtaa huuN / pic.twitter.com/zzTN4UVo0z — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 21, 2023

"The grand inauguration of Sansad Khelo India Spardha at Noida Stadium by the popular MP of Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency Shri @dr_maheshsharma ji is a great opportunity for sports lovers and players. I wish a bright future to all the players participating in various competitions. National and international players were present on this occasion along with public representatives. Players will participate in 12 events in this four-day sports event," Anurag Thakur tweeted on Friday.

After inaugurating the Sansad Khelo India Spardha, Union Minister came down to the badminton court and encouraged the players present by playing badminton. On this occasion, Thakur said that along with personality development and character building of children and youth, sports are the pillars of their better future and by keeping them healthy, develop a sense of unity and harmony in society.

"PM Modi has sanctioned 3200 cr for Sports infrastructure. Khelo India has been introduced at different levels for youth to show talent. It is because of the initiatives of PM Modi that India had a best-ever performance in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with 7 and 19 medals respectively. India won Thomas Cup gold for the first time. Our daughters are doing great in the field of sports. Mirabai Chanu was having problems and we took care and she went on to bag the first medal for India in Tokyo. PV Sindhu bagged a medal for India in Rio as well as Tokyo," Union Minister said.

"Yogi Adityanath government felicitated the Olympics, medallists, by giving them cash rewards. In Meerut Yogi government is making a Sports University and I am thankful to the government. Earlier there was a crime in UP and now it sports all the way. Earlier there used to be Dange and now it's Dangal. I declare Sansad Khel Spardha open," he added.

He said, "Players have come to participate in 12 sports in this event, I welcome and congratulate all the players who are participating in the games. PM Modi said that these children are working to win medals not only for themselves but also for the country and society. I wish them all the best and congratulate Mahesh Sharma and his team for orgzing this wonderful event."

