Khelo India Para Games: Monu Ghanghas continues Asian Para Games form with gold

New Delhi, Dec 11 After the highs of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, recently, focus has recently shifted to the inaugural Khelo India Para Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday with some top performers in action in athletics, badminton and table tennis.

Leading the way on the field was seasoned Monu Ghangas from Haryana as he won gold in the men’s discus throw (F11) category with a massive effort of 34.23 metres. Bronze medallist at the Asian Para Games, Ghangas had started with a throw of 33.31 metres and then cranked up to 34.05 metres. The third effort of 34.23 metres was enough to win gold.

Neelam Sanjay Reddy from Andhra Pradesh won silver with a 26.46 metres effort while Sonu Singh from Delhi won bronze with a best throw of 24.61 metres.

It was a special afternoon with Olympic boxing bronze winner MC Mary Kom and professional wrestler and actor Sangram Singh mixing with the athletes. Both complimented the government for hosting these Games that empower special athletes.

The men’s (T13) category 100-metre dash was a thrilling affair. Pankaj Bhue from Odisha clocked 12.41 seconds to win gold. Avnil Kumar from Himachal Pradesh was second in 12.62 while Mangat Hembram (12.63 seconds), also from Odisha, took bronze.

Chirag from Delhi won the 100 metres gold in the T35 and 36 categories by registering a time of 13.49 seconds. For the second place, Anubhav Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh made an effort of 14.39 seconds. Delhi’s Narayan Thakur won bronze, clocking 14.72 seconds.

Athletes from Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat were also in the thick of action on Monday. Vinoth Kumar from Tamil Nadu sealed gold in the 100m dash in the T38 category. He clocked 13.07 seconds. Sunil Kumar Sahu (13.32) from Rajasthan won silver in 13.32 seconds and Vicky (13.46 seconds) from Haryana won bronze.

A man well known for his exploits in the international arena stole the limelight as Nishad Kumar from Himachal Pradesh won the high jump gold. Competing in the T47 category, Kumar leapt 1.95 metres. Rampal from Haryana took silver with a jump of 1.85 metres while Chandresh Bagada (1.80 m) from Gujarat won bronze.

Monday’s action saw several unknown para-athletes of India compete with better-known para-stars. These Khelo India Para Games are aimed at offering a level playing field to all para-athletes of the country.

