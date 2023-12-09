Khelo India Para Games set to kickstart in Delhi from Sunday, 1,400-plus para-athletes to showcase talents in seven disciplines

New Delhi [India], December 9 : It was a festive atmosphere here in the national capital as the city opened up its arms to welcome over 1,400 inspiring para-athletes who have arrived for the first-ever Khelo India Para Games 2023 starting on Sunday. The week-long sporting extravaganza will symbolise inclusivity, and showcase the human spirit and camaraderie.

Seven disciplines including para-athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para-badminton, para table tennis and para weight lifting will be held across three iconic venues in Delhi and will witness 32 states and Union Territories including Services Sports Promotion Board vie for honours in a congregation that promises to unearth fresh talent who will headline the future of para-sports in the country, as per a Khelo India Para Games press release.

Hosts Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana are pegged to push other states in all disciplines to top the medal tally while the presence of established para stars promises a unique and first-of-its-kind experience for Delhi's sports enthusiasts who can watch these awe-inspiring athletes live in action.

The Khelo India Para Games comes on the back of some stupendous international success by Indian para-athletes. With a record haul of 111 medals, including 29 gold medals and a credible fifth-place finish, the para-athletes scripted their best showing ever in the history of the Asian Para Games at Hangzhou. This was India's best-ever performance as compared to the previous best of ninth in 2018 and 15th in 2014.

The opening day will witness para-badminton stars take centre stage at the Indira Gandhi Stadium with seasoned ace Pramod Bhagat representing Odisha, while Krishna Nagar, Manasi Joshi, Sukant, Manisha Ramdas will also be seen representing their respective states.

In athletics, which commences on December 11 at the JLN Stadium, Himachal Pradesh's para high jumper Nishad Kumar, Karnataka's Rio Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sundar Gurjar, Ankur Dhama, Shailesh Kumar and Praveen will be seen in action.

In para powerlifting, scheduled to begin on December 12 at the JLN Stadium, Hangzhou bronze medallist Ashok from Haryana will be in focus along with Pramjeet. Shooting commences on December 12 at the Karni Singh Shooting Range where Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana, Rudransh Khandelwal and Rubina Francis will have their eyes set on the podium. In table tennis, starting on December 14 at the IG Stadium, will see para star Bhavina Patel from Gujarat lead the charge along with Sonal Patel while CP Football will begin on 14th December at the JLN Stadium.

With the Khelo India Para Games, the union government aims to provide continuity for the aspiring para-athletes who will be recognised on basis of their talent and performance during these Games and also stand a chance to make the cut as Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete.

