Khelo India significantly increased number of female athletes in national events: Mansukh Mandaviya

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 20 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that the Khelo India ASMITA Women's League has significantly increased the number of female athletes participating in national events.

The Union Minister inaugurated the newly constructed 300-bedded girls' hostel at SAI's Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

The Union Minister also emphasized that this reflects a significant investment in the future of young women athletes and noted that India targets a place in the top 10 of the medal tally at the 2036 Olympics.

The Minister urged athletes not to view sports as merely a path to a government job, stressing that they should play for the country, win medals, and bring glory to the nation, as per the press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Panch Pran underscoring that winning a medal brings honour not just to the individual and their loved ones but to the entire country, which collectively takes pride in such achievements.

As per a government release, the hostel is constructed under the Khelo India creation and up-gradation of Infrastructure projects. The project, awarded to WAPCOS, was completed within the budget of Rs 32.88 crores. Since 2014, the Khelo India scheme has completed 202 infrastructure projects, with an additional 121 projects underway.

Designed in a pentagon shape, the hostel comprises five blocks, each featuring ground plus three storeys. This innovative architecture maximizes space while fostering a vibrant and welcoming environment. The facility includes a centralized kitchen capable of serving 108 dining guests, along with storage rooms, staff dormitories, and dedicated washing areas.

As part of the event, the Union Minister felicitated sportspersons who have represented India in the Olympics, Asiad and other international games. Arjuna awardees Padmini Thomas, S Omanakumari, Geethu Anna Jose, Saji Thomas and V Diju received the honour from the minister.

G Kishore, Principal & Regional Head, SAI RC LNCPE and KM Beenamol were also present.

