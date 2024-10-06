Kho Kho will gain even more popularity after World Cup: Madan

New Delhi [India], October 6 : The players have already started to prepare for the big tournament and Madan who hails from New Delhi and made his India debut in March 2023 is all excited to represent the country at the biggest stage. The youngster feels that the global tournament will help the sport gather more attention.

India is all set to host the Kho Kho World Cup in January next year.

"The preparations are going well. I focus on my preparations. I concentrate on keeping my body ready for the tournament. Every Sunday, I go for physiotherapy to keep the injuries away. The ultimate Kho Kho League has certainly changed a lot of things. People have started to get to know about the sport. I think it will gain even more popularity after the World Cup," Madan said.

A B.A (Programming) student, Madan credited his brother for introducing him to the sport and also giving him coaching lessons in the initial stages of his career.

"My elder brother used to play the sport. So, from there, I was inspired to take it up. Initially, he trained me and then I entered professional training. Slowly and steadily, I started playing at junior level then senior and then at the national level," he said.

Madan unfortunately lost his father during the lockdown due to kidney failure but received support from his mother to continue playing the game. "I lost my father during the lockdown due to kidney failure. My mother supports me a lot and lets me play the sport."

Talking about the domestic circuit, Madan explained how players have to grind through to make it to the highest level and don the Indian colours.

"I am from Delhi and play for Chhatrasal Stadium. Pawan sir is our coach. The players first play for the district. Then there is a selection process that takes place from the top three teams. Then there is state and the players are selected for camps. From there on, the players move ahead. I played my first game for India in March 2023."

The youngster lauded the introduction of UKKL and how it has helped the players in different ways.

"The franchise-based model is a good concept and will help the sport grow. Also, the players want to play UKKL. It gives both a lot more opportunities to the players and also monetary help. It also serves as the platform for players to play at the highest level," Madan said.

Madan's fitness regime includes running, chin-ups, dips, and sprints of 400m, and 800m. KKFI's sports science app is something which according to him is a very good concept to give better feedback to the players about fitness.

"This is a very good idea actually. A player gets good feedback about his shortcomings and where he has to work. It's quite beneficial for the players," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor