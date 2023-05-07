Kidambi Srikanth, Ashmita Chaliha among players joining India's Asian Games 2023 badminton squad

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and left-hander Ashmita Chaliha topped the men's and women's singles trials respectively for the upcoming Asian Games at the Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy in Hyderabad to join PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy for the individual competitions, as the selectors announced a 19-member squad for the continental event.

According to the selection trials format announced by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), three men's and women's singles spots along with one each in men's and women's doubles and two in mixed doubles were up for grabs from the trials with the top-ranked singles players also getting an opportunity to compete in the individual events to be played after the team championship.

Both Srikanth and Ashmita won all there three matches in Stage 2 to assure themselves of a berth in the individual events.

2021 world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and national champion Mithun Manjunath will complete the men's singles lineup in the team championship while Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod will be the other singles players in the women's team event.

The men's doubles category was the most keenly fought contest with world no. 23 Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun, Krishna Prasad G/Vishnuvardhan Goud P and the new pairing of Suraj Goala and Pruthvi Roy K finishing with two wins each with Kapila and Arjun making the squad on a better game difference.

The experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and the up-and-coming Tsha Crasto will be the second women's doubles combination behind Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

Crasto will also be playing the mixed doubles events alongside Sai Pratheek K while Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy will be the second mixed doubles entry for India.

India squad:

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Individual/Team), Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath (Team)

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (Individual/Team)

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha (Individual/Team), Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod (Team)

Doubles (Individual/-Team)

Women's doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa /Tsha Crasto (Individual/Team)

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor /N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tsha Crasto.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor