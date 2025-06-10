Kieran Tierney returns to Celtic FC on five-year contract

Glasgow, June 10 Kieran Tierney has returned to his boyhood club, having signed a five-year deal with the Scottish Champions, which will see him remain at Celtic until at least the summer of 2030.

Having come through the Celtic Youth Academy, Tierney made his first-team debut back in April 2015 at the age of 17, and went on to make a total of 170 appearances for the Hoops, scoring eight goals before joining Arsenal in 2019.

“Everybody’s known for a few months, and just to be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing. I spoke with the manager, and obviously, I had worked with him before, and I’ve always kept in touch with him. He’s one of the best, so I’m so lucky and grateful that he’s given me the chance to come back again.

“Player-wise, it’s the same as I always say – I’ll try and work my hardest, I’ll do my best for the club, and that’s all I can do.

“My ambition is just for Celtic to be as successful as possible, retain our place at the top, and continue to win trophies and do well for Celtic,” said Tierney.

During his first spell with Celtic, he won 10 major trophies, including three consecutive Trebles.

Most of those trophies came under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers, and the Celtic manager, who returned to the club in 2023, is pleased to be reunited with his former player.

Brendan Rodgers said: “We are delighted to welcome Kieran back to Celtic. He is such a talented, high-quality player, and he will be a massive addition to our squad.

“Kieran has always had Celtic in his blood, and he is excited to be coming back to the place he loves.”

