Kim Garth reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai, Dec 16 Australian player Kim Garth has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Perth on Wednesday. Garth was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Garth’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of India’s innings, when Garth used inappropriate language after being struck for a boundary.

Garth admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Claire Polosak and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Eloise Sheridan and fourth umpire Ashlee Gibbons levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

