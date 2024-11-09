Kiran George falls short in Korea Masters semi-finals against World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn

New Delhi [India], November 9 : In a hard-fought semi-final at the Korea Masters 2024, Indian shuttler Kiran George put up a valiant effort against Paris 2024 silver medallist and reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand but ultimately fell short. The match took place on Saturday in Iksan, where the 24-year-old Indian, ranked 41st in the world, was up against the formidable world No. 5 Thai opponent.

The contest began evenly, with both players locked at 5-5. However, Vitidsarn managed to pull away with a decisive four-point streak, securing control and eventually clinching the first game 21-12.

The second game mirrored the initial stages of the first, with the scores tied at 4-4. Vitidsarn then surged ahead to 13-4, seemingly on course for a straightforward victory. Nevertheless, Kiran George, competing in his first semi-final of the 2024 badminton season, mounted an impressive comeback to level the score at 20-20. Despite his efforts, the Thai champion edged out the Indian in the final moments, winning the game 21-20 and securing his place in the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Kiran George showcased his talent by defeating fifth-seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the quarter-finals and overcoming third-seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16. This semi-final run marked a significant achievement for the unseeded Indian at the BWF Super 300 event.

This defeat marked Kiran George's second loss to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in three encounters. The Indian shuttler, who has titles from the Odisha Open 2022 and Indonesia Masters 2023, previously triumphed over Vitidsarn at the Malaysia International Series in 2017. Despite the loss, Kiran George's performance at the Korea Masters 2024 highlights his potential and resilience on the international badminton stage.

