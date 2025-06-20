Kirby Short appointed Victoria head of female cricket

Melbourne, June 20 Cricket Victoria have appointed former Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire captain Kirby Short as its new Head of Female Cricket.

Short brings a wealth of experience to the role, having had a distinguished playing career that spanned over a decade. She captained the Brisbane Heat to consecutive WBBL titles in the 2018–19 and 2019–20 seasons and was regarded as a driving force behind the team’s success. Short retired from representative cricket in 2020.

"My grandfather, Mick Harvey grew up in Fitzroy and was a proud Victorian, so it seems very fitting that I have the privilege of contributing to the advancement of women’s cricket in this state. Victoria has a rich history in the sport, and I’m eager to take on this new challenge in Melbourne, working with the talented players and dedicated staff to build on that legacy," she said.

Beyond her on-field achievements, Short has an extensive background in a variety of leadership roles. Initially, as an executive leader in several Queensland High Schools, and more recently as executive coach and consultant on leadership and high performance, in both corporate and sporting environments, including netball and rugby league.

Short’s ongoing contribution to cricket came through her role as a Director on the Board of Queensland Cricket. She has also contributed significantly as a commentator with both the Seven Network and Fox Cricket.

"In her capacity as Head of Female Cricket, Short will oversee the strategic direction and operational management of women’s cricket programs in Victoria," Cricket Victoria said in a statement.

Her responsibilities will include talent identification, player development pathways, and fostering a supportive environment for female athletes to thrive.

Cricket Victoria GM Cricket Performance Graham Manou welcomed Short’s appointment. “We’re pleased to welcome Kirby to Cricket Victoria for what is a critical role in our cricket performance program. Kirby’s leadership qualities, combined with her extensive experience in elite cricket, will be invaluable as we continue to invest in and elevate women’s cricket in our state.”

Short is expected to join Cricket Victoria in mid-July.

