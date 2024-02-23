KIUG 2023: Archer Mahek Pathan wins two gold; Lovely Professional University claim Compound team medals

Guwahati, Feb 23 Archer Mahek Pathan completed a double, bagging the compound women and mixed team gold and a team bronze to help Savitribai Phule University consolidate its third position in the overall medals standing in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023, Asthalakshmi, on Friday.

In the archery competition being held at SAI Archery Range in Meghalaya, Mahek defeated Lovely Professional University’s Sunainadevi 146-142 in the final before teaming up with Parth Korde to beat Sunainadevi and Vikas in a shootout after both teams were locked at 153-153.

Lovely Professional University clinched both the team gold medals, beating Guru Nanak Dev University in both finals. Their men’s team scraped past 232-231 while the women had an easier 226-223 victory in the summit clash. At the time of writing, Jain University continues to lead the overall standings with eight gold, six silver and six bronze while Chandigarh University is second with seven gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.

In Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dilabardeep Singh clinched Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Punjab’s first gold medal of the Games in the +109kg category on the final day of weightlifting competition. Dilabardeep lifted a total of 315kg, including 140kg in snatch and 175kg in Clean & Jerk, which was 30kgs more than silver winner Raja Sekhar of Yogi Vemana University. Kushal Gowda K.V of Jain University won the bronze with a total of 265kg.

Ruchika Dhore of Chandigarh University won the last weightlifting gold among women in the +87kg category with a total lift of 185kg. Kurukshetra University’s Muskan Singh (183kg) and Lovely Professional University’s Swati Yadav (179kg) clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the men’s football competition being held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, the University of Calicut defeated the University of Calcutta 3-1 to top Group A standings while Punjabi University got the better of Guru Nanak Dev University 1-0 to book their semi-final spot.

