KIUG: Tejaswini bags gold for Delhi University in 25m Sports Pistol, Chandigarh University on top of medal standings

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 : Pistol shooter Tejaswini dominated the women's 25m Sports Pistol event to give University of Delhi their first medal of the 4th Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi 2023, while Chandigarh University went on top of the standings on the back of two gold medals from wrestling.

Tejaswini, who had qualified for the final in second position, with a total of 579 points, opened up a two-point lead over closest competitor Simranpreet Kaur Brar of Panjab University and then continued to increase the advantage to win with a total of 36 points at the Kahilipara Shooting Range here on Saturday, as per a press release from Khelo India.

Simranpreet finished with 31 points while Punjabi University's Ishneet Aulakh took home the bronze with 21 points.

Aulakh joined hands with Pardeep Kaur Sidhu and Arshdeep Kaur to clinch the team gold with a total of 1691 points with Savitribai Phule (1651 pts) and University of Rajasthan (1630) bagging the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University went on top of the overall standings with wrestlers Ravi Kumar (77kg Greco Roman), Sachin Mor (79kg freestyle), Ravi Kumar (77kg Greco Roman) and Sachin (92kg freestyle) clinching gold medals at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kohima, to take their tally to 12 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze at the time of writing.

Second edition champions Jain University were in second place with eight gold, six silver and six bronze while Savitribai Phule University were third with six gold, 8 silver and 12 bronze.

In the archery competition being held at the SAI centre in Meghalaya, Pawan of Punjabi University and Soumya Negi of Lovely Professional University claimed the recurve men's and women's gold medals respectively.

In the men's final, Pawan defeated Mrinal Chauhan of Lovely Professional University 6-4 while Soumya got the better of Bhargaviben Vargishkumar of Hemchandracharya North University in the tie-break.

In the hockey competition being held at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Stadium, Guwahati, ITM University women set up a summit clash with Sambalpur University while Rabindranath Tagore University will meet Bengaluru City University in the men's final.

In the women's semi-final, ITM University defeated Punjabi University 2-0 with Lalita and Aanchal Sahu scoring two goals in quick succession in the 59th minute while Sambalpur University defeated Ranchi University 2-1.

In the men's semi-final, Bengaluru City University thrashed Manomaniam Sundarnar University 3-0 while Rabindranath Tagore University defeated Chandigarh University 3-2 in a shootout after both teams were locked 2-2 at full time.

*RESULTS

-ARCHERY

Men

Recurve Individual: Gold -Pawan (Punjabi Uni); Silver - Mrinal Chauhan (Lovely Professional Uni); Bronze - Jaswinder Singh (Punjabi Uni)

Recurve Team: Gold - Lovely Professional University; Silver - Punjabi University; Bronze - Savitribai Phule University

Women

Recurve Individual: Gold - Somya Negi (Lovely Professional Uni); Silver - Bhargaviben Vargishkumar (Hemchandracharya North Uni); Bronze - Sabitri Kumari (Ranchi Uni)

Recurve Team: Gold - Guru Jambheshwar Uni; Silver - Lovely Professional University; Bronze - Punjabi University

Recurve Mixed team: Gold - Amit Kumar/Kratika Bichpuriya (Rani Durgavati Uni); Silver - Shivam Kumar/Ridhi (Kurukshetra Uni); Bronze - Anuj Bhambhu/Pariksha (Maharaja Ganga Singh Uni)

-FOOTBALL

MEN:

Group B: University of Kerala bt Shivaji University 7-0; Mahatma Gandhi University bt Adamas University 1-0

-HOCKEY (Semis)

Men: Rabindranath Tagore Uni bt Chandigarh University 2-2 (3-2 SO); Bengaluru City University bt Manomaniam Sundarnar University 3-0

Women: ITM University bt Punjabi University 2-0; Sambalpur University bt Ranchi University 2-1

-SHOOTING

Women:

25m Sports Pistol: Gold - Tejaswini (Uni of Delhi) 36; Silver - Simranpreet Kaur Brar (Panjab Uni) 31; Bronze - Ishneet Aulakh (Punjabi Uni) 21

25m Sports Pistol Team: Gold - Punjabi University 1691; Silver - Savitribai Phule University 1651; Bronze - University of Rajasthan 1630

-WRESTLING

Men

57kg FS: Gold - Amol Bhongarde (SU); Silver - Shravan Kaushal (DAV); Bronze - Satish (CBLU)

65kg FS: Gold - Pardeep (SKVVC); Silver - Jasbir Khatkar (PUP); Bronze - Atul (GKU)

70kg FS: Gold - Mahesh Langoti (RCU); Silver - Pramod Kumar (RTMNU); Bronze - Vishal (CU)

74kg FS: Gold - Goverdhan Jat (DAV); Silver - Vikash (SRU); Bronze - Ankit (Guj)

79kg FS: Gold - Sachin Mor (CU); Silver - Suraj (KUK); Bronze - Akash (UOM)

92kg FS: Gold - Sachin (CU), Silver - Himanshu Antil (DCRUST); Bronze - Prateek Fougat (SGU)

97kg FS: Gold - Parveen Kumar (LPU); Silver - Sumit (CU); Bronze - Abhishek Nagar (CKU)

60kg GR: Gold - Mohit Narwal (GKU); Silver - Udit Patel (MPU); Bronze - Kapil Dalal (NILMU)

63kg GR: Gold - Pawan (CBLU); Silver - Hariom Puri (RTU); Bronze - Ankit (GNDU)

67kg GR: Gold - Satpal Malik (PDDUSU); Silver - Navdeep Malik (UOT); Bronze - Rahul (GKU)

72kg GR: Gold - Naveen (VBSPU); Silver - Anil (MDU); Bronze - Sachin (CU)

77kg GR: Gold - Ravi Kumar (CU); Silver - Amrinder Singh (GNDU); Bronze - Pardeep Mann (LNIPE)

82kg GR: Gold - Ankit (CRSU); Silver - Satish Deshwal (SLBSRSU); Bronze - Ankit Boora (CU)

97kg GR: Gold - Yashveer (GJU); Silver - Ganesh Chavan (PAHSU)

Women

50kg: Gold - Hanny Kumari (PU); Silver - Anju (LPU); Bronze - Savita Malik (PUP)

53kg: Gold - Nancy (CKU); Silver - Kirti (LPU); Bronze - Sheetal (CBLU)

55kg: Gold - Nikkl (PDDUSU); Silver - Ashlesha Trimbak (PAHSU); Bronze - Swati (GKU)

59kg: Gold - Manju (DU); Silver - Nitika (CU); Bronze - Deepti (PU)

62kg: Gold - Pragati Gaikwad (BVUM); Silver - Nikita (DU); Bronze - Vaishnavi Patil (UOM)

72kg: Gold - Manju (CU); Silver - Varsha (CDLU); Bronze - Tanu Sharma (PU).

