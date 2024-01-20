KIYG: TN win two gold, WB and Delhi bag one each on opening day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 : Hosts Tamil Nadu opened their account with two gold medals while West Bengal and Delhi bagged a gold each on the opening day of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Saturday.

Twins Devesh K and Sarvesh K clinched the Games first gold medal in Yogasana Rhythmic Pair boys' category at the Rajarathinam stadium while Megha Maity and Urmee Samata of West Bengal claimed the title in the girls' section.

Anbless Gowin N pocketed the boys' Epee gold with a 15-11 victory over Zenith SH of Manipur at TNPESU Table Tennis hall, and Khanak Kaushik of Delhi defeated Himanshi Negi of Haryana 15-9 to take the gold in the girls' Sabre Fencing.

Oviyea C and Shivani D added a bronze medal for the hosts from the Yogasana Arena in girls' Rhythmic Pairs event with a total of 128.32 points while fencer Jefarlin JS bagged the bronze in girls' Sabre.

The hosts wouldn't have hoped for a better start after a grand opening ceremony had set the tone of the Khelo India Youth Games, which are being held in South India for the first time.

Devesh and Sarvesh showed fantastic co-ordination and stability to clinch the top spot in Rhythmic Pair event with a score of 127.89 points. West Bengal's Avarjit Saha and Nil Sarkar bagged the silver medal with a score of 127.57 while Maharashtra's Khush Ingole and Yadnesh Wankhede (127.20 points) took home the bronze medal.

