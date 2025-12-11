KMSC offers technically tricky, fast new route for 49th K1000 at Tumakuru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11 : Karnataka Motor Sports Club (KMSC) will host the iconic 49th Karnataka 1000 Rally (K1000), the third-oldest running rally in the world. It is the fourth round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2025, to be held from December 12 to December 14 at Tumakuru, Karnataka.

Established in 1954 as Bangalore Motor Sports Club, KMSC has organised this event annually since its inception in 1975, missing only two editions despite the INRC starting in 1987.

The rally began as a Time-Speed-Distance event spanning 1000 miles across multiple states, transitioning to a special-stage format by 1996.

This year's route, prepared by Clerk of the Course and KMSC Vice-President Bhaskar Gupta, who also has designed K1000 stages for over 25 years, features two physical stages: Hatyalu (10.5 km) and Thirtharama (27 km).

These will be run twice on Saturday and once on Sunday, totalling 112.5 km of competitive gravel stages, all in the forward direction. Including transport sections, the total distance of the rally is a little over 202km, utilising new gravel routes around Tumakuru and Gubbi taluk, blending high-speed sections with narrow, technical segments and surface changes to test precision and reliability.

KMSC President Gautam Shantappa commended Gupta's expertise. "Gupta has been the backbone of the K1000 route for more than two decades, and every year he finds a way to raise the bar," said Shantappa.

"This time, by introducing a largely new gravel route, he has created a rally that is fast, technical and unforgiving, exactly what competitors expect from the K1000. His experience and attention to detail ensure that while the stages are tough and demanding, they are also safe and fair for everyone. We are proud to have someone of his calibre shaping the competitive heart of this event," he further added.

The event draws defending champion Karna Kadur (Musa Sherif, Arka Motorsports), INRC overall leader after a strong Robusta Rally; recent back-to-back winners Dean Mascarenhas (Gagan Karumbaiah) and teammates and former champions Aditya Thakur (Virender Kashyap, TSI Racing/Chettinad Sporting) in INRC2; and others like Jason Saldanha and Naveen Puligilla, who recently became the first Indian to win a WRC3 title along with seasoned Musa Sherif as co-driver. Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill will be absent again.

"KMSC ensures all stages meet FMSCI safety and regulatory standards, upholding the rally's legacy as India's longest-running motorsport event," concluded Shanthappa, an F1 Fire and Rescue marshal himself and former vice-president of the federation.

