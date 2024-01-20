Korea’s Lee, Kim stay in title hunt; Bhatia fights to stay on

La Quinta, Jan 20 The Asian challenge continued to be strong as Korea's KH Lee surged into contention at US$8.4 million The American Express on Friday following a superb 8-under 64 as he reached the midway point in joint third place and two strokes behind leader Sam Burns, who fired a career low 61.

Lee’s compatriot Si Woo Kim also remained firmly in the title chase for a second title in four years at La Quinta, California following a bogey-free 66 to lie a further stroke back in the third event of the 2024 PGA TOUR Season.

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, who was way down in T-98 after the first round, shot 67 to rise to T-74, but still has some work to do to make the cut, which will be applied after the third round. Aaron Rai (71) fell T-114.

The 32-year-old Lee, who holds two PGA TOUR victories, sank nine birdies to counter a lone bogey at PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course as he totalled 15-under 129 in search of a third victory.

Also at 12-under is Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu (67-66) at 12-under after rounds while Korea’s Sungjae Im posted a 67 at the Stadium Course to sit at T26 on 11-under.

Burns, a five-time PGA TOUR winner, lit up the Nicklaus Tournament Course with a bogey-free 61, featuring two eagles, to take a one-stroke lead from Michael Kim, who signed for a 63 on the same course.

The 27-year-old Burns brilliantly followed up his first eagle on the fourth hole with a hat trick of birdies and then replicated this impressive run on the back nine by securing four successive birdies from Hole Nos. 13-16 to complement his second eagle on the 11th.

All 156 players compete in one round each during the first three days at La Quinta Country Club, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course and Stadium Course. The cut will be made at the 54-hole mark, with the Stadium Course being used in the final round.

Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune carded a solid five-under-par 67 to give himself a fighting chance as he sits just five shots off the pace at the halfway stage. The 21-year-old Hisatsune, who's making his second start as a PGA Tour rookie, birdied three of his four opening holes from the 10th tee before picking up further shots on 16 and four at PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course to compile a two-day aggregate of 12-under 132.

Hisatsune will be playing his third round at the PGA West's Stadium Course, the toughest of the three courses, on Saturday.

Taiga Semikawa (71) fell to T-100 and will need a strong third round to make the cut.

