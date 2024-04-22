Kothari, Sitwala win silver and bronze medals in World Matchplay Billiards

Mumbai, April 22 India's ace cue sports exponents, Sourav Kothari and Dhruv Sitwala, won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the World Matchplay Billiards Championship played at Carlow, Ireland. The Kolkata-based Kothari tripped at the final hurdle, losing rather tamely to Englishman David Causier 2-8 in the best-of-15-frame, 100up final played on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the semifinals, India No. 2 Kothari, defeated compatriot and National Champion and India No. 1 Sitwala 7-3 in the best-of-13-frame all-Indian contest. Causier tamed countryman Martin Goodwill 7-2 to book his place in the final.

In the quarterfinals, the left-handed Mumbai-based Sitwala brushed aside the challenge of England’s fancied cueist Robert Hall 6-4 while Kothari sidelined reigning World champion Peter Gilchrist, recording a 6-4 win to set up an all-Indian semifinal encounter.

In the other last eight matches, Causier was in great form and blanked host country’s Aidan Murray 6-0, while Goodwill prevailed over Peter Sheehan 6-2.

Results:

Quarterfinals: Sourav Kothari beat Peter Gilchrist 6-4; Dhruv Sitwala beat Robert Hall 6-4; David Causier beat Aidan Murray 6-0; Martin Goodwill beat Peter Sheehan 6-2.

Semifinals: Sourav Kothari beat Dhruv Sitwala 7-3; David Causier beat Martin Goodwill 7-2.

Final: David Causier beat Sourav Kothari 8-2.

