La Liga 2023-24: 10 things to know in Spanish football after Matchday 34

Madrid, May 7 The results of the interesting encounters in Matchday 34 of La Liga have proved decisive as they settled many things in the La Liga 2023-24. The results over the weekend meant several teams could start celebrating already, such as Real Madrid for winning the title or Girona FC for qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in 2024-24 season.

As the dust settles on Matchday 34 in La Liga 2023-24, here are some things one needs to know at the end of the weekend:

Real Madrid are La Liga champions

The results in Matchday 34 mathematically confirmed Real Madrid as champions of the 2023/24 La Liga season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side defeated Cadiz CF 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to move on to 87 points, a tally none of their challengers can match. It is the 36th time that the club from the capital city has won Spanish football’s top-flight.

Girona bag Champions League spot

Girona FC also had a lot to celebrate this weekend, as they clinched the club’s first-ever Champions League qualification with a 4-2 victory over Catalan neighbours FC Barcelona. That result means Míchel's side will play in Europe’s top club competition next campaign, and Los Blanquivermells are currently in second place and on course for Spanish Super Cup qualification too.

Isco is Player of the Month for April

For the first time in his career, Isco has been named the La Liga Player of the Month, with the Real Betis playmaker winning for his excellent performances throughout April. As well as scoring a goal in El Gran Derbi and assisting one in a victory over RC Celta, Isco consistently drove his team forward and has been recognised with this individual honour.

Other winners of April month

The other winners of the 'La Liga Awards', were also revealed this past week. The Best Coach for April was Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, the Best U-23 Player was Girona FC’s Miguel Gutierrez, the Best Goal was FC Barcelona forward João Félix’s overhead kick against Cádiz CF and the Best Play was the goal Real Betis scored against RC Celta when Isco assisted Nabil Fekir.

Osasuna, Sevilla, and Alaves survive

As the end of the season approaches, several clubs in the bottom half of the table have already secured their place in the top division for next season. Following the Matchday 34 results, CA Osasuna, Sevilla FC and Deportivo Alaves are now mathematically safe.

Celta move towards safety

They’re not safe yet, but RC Celta took a big step towards avoiding relegation this past weekend. The Galician side edged a thrilling game against Villarreal CF, winning 3-2 to mean they’re now eight points ahead of 18th-placed Cadiz CF. The Galician side have even moved ahead of Rayo Vallecano and RC Mallorca, currently sitting 15th.

Another clean sheet for Unai Simon

Athletic Club earned a 2-0 victory away at Getafe CF to keep their chances of earning Champions League qualification alive, and they even did so despite receiving two red cards in the game. The clean sheet was also important for goalkeeper Unai Simón, as he is closing in on the Zamora Trophy. His record of 0.94 goals conceded per game is the best in La Liga among eligible players.

Dovbyk on top of Pichichi standings

As for the individual prize for the best goalscorer, Girona FC’s No.9 Artem Dovbyk remains the leader as he moved on to 20 goals with his effort against FC Barcelona on Saturday. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is his closest pursuer and also scored in Matchday 34, meaning the Englishman has 18 goals.

Courtois makes long-awaited return

There was another reason for Real Madrid fans to celebrate this week, besides becoming La Liga champions. And that was the return of Thibaut Courtois from injury. The Belgian started against Cádiz CF on Saturday for his first minutes of the 2023/24 campaign, having recovered from a pair of serious knee injuries.

Real vs Bayern decider at Bernabéu

The first legs of the Champions League semi-finals took place last week and Real Madrid travelled to Germany to play out an enthralling 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, with Vinícius scoring both of Los Blancos’ goals. That first-leg result means the tie will be decided in the second leg at the Bernabéu on Wednesday.

