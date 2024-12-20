La Liga 2024-25: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 18 this weekend

Madrid (Spain), Dec 20 FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will end 2024 with a vital showcase match, while Real Madrid could finish the year top of the table in the top-flight of Spanish football this weekend.

Here are four things to look out for in 2024's last round of matches in La Liga:

1. Massive game for Flick and Barcelona

Barcelona entertain Atletico Madrid with the two teams level on points at the top of the table, but with Barcelona struggling for form and results in recent weeks. Although they have maintained a high level in Europe, Barca have suffered three league defeats in their last six games in La Liga, with last weekend's 1-0 loss at home to Leganes arguably the biggest surprise of the season.

The game also saw Flick lose Lamine Yamal with an ankle injury, although Flick will be grateful for a rare midweek without a game to try to allow tired players to recover. Will Barca react and turn in a winning display? Or will a continuation of their bad recent league form make for an unhappy holiday period with lots of questions to be answered in and around the club?

2. Which Simeone will we see?

One of the main reasons for Atletico Madrid's excellent recent form is that forwards Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann have developed an on-field understanding that has turned Atletico into a potent attacking force.

Their run of seven consecutive league wins has come with Atletico playing some entertaining attacking football, with Rodrigo de Paul taking a step forward and Marcos Llorente given the freedom to make rampaging runs forward. Looking ahead to Saturday's game against Barcelona, there is one clear question. Atletico's recent form has come thanks to their courage in attack, but will coach Diego Simeone be tempted to fall back on his old defensive habits when his team faces a powerful rival?

3. Can Real Madrid be the big winner this weekend?

Real Madrid will end 2024 at home to Sevilla after winning the Intercontinental Cup away in Doha on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win against Mexican side Pachuca. Coach Carlo Ancelotti now has to help his players recover for their last game of 2024, which could see them end the year on the top of the table if they win, while Barca and Atletico draw.

Apart from the opening minutes in Doha, Madrid were rarely tested by a side that would struggle to make the mid-table in Spain, but on Sunday, Ancelotti's men will have to cut out the defensive errors that were so expensive against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Sevilla are a powerful side and will give Madrid problems from set pieces, while in attack, Isaac Romero and Dodi Lukebakio are both quick and mobile, with Lukebakio excellent at beating his marker.

4. Vital derby in Pamplona

Osasuna entertain Athletic Bilbao in what looks to be an evenly-matched derby at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday evening. Athletic travel fourth in the table and need a win to keep themselves in with an outside chance in the title race after being held to a 1-1 draw away to Alaves last weekend.

That draw ended a six-game winning run for Athletic and could give them an idea of what to expect in Pamplona, as Alaves adapted their game in the second half to hit long passes to avoid Athletic's ferocious pressure simply by passing their midfield. With striker Ante Budimir again a potent threat and midfielder Aimar Oroz showing why Athletic wanted to sign him this summer, Osasuna are big, powerful, and have enough creativity to make this a tight game and a real test for Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde.

