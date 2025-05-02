La Liga: Four things to look out for in Matchday 34 in Spain

Madrid (Spain), May 2 The 34th round of matches in La Liga comes after a chastening week for Real Madrid, while the physical efforts of the season have begun to catch up with FC Barcelona.

Barcelona look to defend a four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga when Hansi Flick's side visits bottom side Real Valladolid, already condemned to relegation with just four wins all season. Real Madrid, after losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, face in-form Celta Vigo with their back-line in shambles due to injuries and suspensions.

Here are some things to look out for this weekend in La Liga:

1. Sweeping changes for Barca at Valladolid

FC Barcelona played one of the most thrilling Champions League matches in recent years as they drew 3-3 with Inter Milan on Wednesday night, but with the return leg on Tuesday, Hansi Flick has hardly any time to either rest players or prepare for Saturday's visit to Valladolid, reports Xinhua.

The Valladolid game is Barca's tenth since the start of April, and the team is starting to pay the price for its punishing schedule. Jules Kounde fell victim to a muscle injury on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde have similar problems.

Balde could return this weekend, but with Inter and Real Madrid next up in two season-defining matches, Flick will make sweeping changes on Saturday against a rival that is already mathematically down.

2. Defensive problems for Real Madrid

It has been a painful week for Real Madrid after last weekend's Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has been linked to the Brazil national team job, while Antonio Rudiger was given a six-game ban for his behaviour at the end of the cup final.

Rudiger's ban is academic as the defender is injured and will miss the rest of the season, including Sunday's game at home to Celta Vigo, and with David Alaba and Eder Militao also injured and Aurelien Tchouameni also unavailable, Raul Asencio is Madrid's only fit central defender.

Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga are also out for the season, leaving Madrid looking threadbare against a rival that is playing some excellent attacking football and who could have beaten Madrid in the cup earlier this season, but for some poor refereeing decisions.

3. Imanol set for emotive send-off

It is no coincidence that Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil announced he would step down as coach of the San Sebastian outfit in the run-up to Sunday's Basque derby at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The coach is looking to stoke up the atmosphere ahead of the match that most in San Sebastian consider the most important of their season, and he will hope that Athletic's Europa League semifinal efforts against Manchester United have tired out the visitors.

Athletic travel after a chastening 3-0 defeat to United, and coach Ernesto Valverde will make sweeping changes to his starting 11, but with Villarreal and Real Betis close behind, Valverde knows his side can't afford to slip up in the race for the Champions League.

4. Relegation dogfight continues to be close

The struggle to avoid relegation is close and nerve-wracking, with Leganes, Las Palmas, Alaves, Girona, and Sevilla all still involved.

Sevilla will hope a win at home to Leganes should end fears of a costly drop to the second division, while Leganes have to beat Sevilla to keep their survival hopes alive.

Alaves would be tough to beat, but faces a difficult match at home to Atletico Madrid, while Las Palmas face a vastly improved Valencia.

Girona entertain Mallorca, suffering a loss of confidence after 11 games without a win that has turned their defense into a bag of nerves.

