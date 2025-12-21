La Liga: Real Madrid takes controversial win against Sevilla

Madrid, Dec 21 Real Madrid moved to within a point of FC Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a controversial 2-0 home win over Sevilla on Saturday.

A goal from Jude Bellingham in the first half and a late penalty from Kylian Mbappe gave Real Madrid the win after another uneven display in which Sevilla missed several good chances, while the Santiago Bernabeu crowd at times voiced its frustration, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid had an early let-off when Sevilla striker Isaac Romero clipped the ball wide when clean through on goal, with the home fans making their displeasure known.

The visitors had four attempts on goal in the first 45 minutes but failed to convert any of them, while Bellingham put his side ahead in the 38th minute.

The second half brought controversy when Rodrygo escaped what looked like a second yellow card for treading on Marcao's heel, only minutes before the Sevilla defender himself was sent off for a second booking after fouling Bellingham.

Sevilla's frustration deepened when it was Rodrygo who drew the late foul from Juanlu that allowed Mbappe to score his 59th goal of the year for Real Madrid from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

Guillermo Almada's debut as Oviedo's third coach of the season ended in a fourth consecutive 0-0 draw at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium against Celta Vigo.

Osasuna climbed away from the relegation zone with a 3-0 home win over Alaves thanks to a spectacular 72nd-minute volley from Ante Budimir, who then added a penalty nine minutes later, before Raul Garcia struck a third in stoppage time.

A 94th-minute penalty from Adrian de la Fuente saved a point for bottom side Levante at home to Real Sociedad, who had taken the lead with Take Kubo's goal in first half injury time.

Real Sociedad announced Pellegrino Matarazzo as its new permanent coach until June 2027 soon after the game had finished.

Valencia and Mallorca ended 2025 with a 1-1 draw on Friday night that helps neither side pull clear of danger, with Samu Costa putting Mallorca ahead in the first half and Hugo Duro leveling for Valencia after the break.

League leader FC Barcelona will visit third-placed Villarreal in Sunday's standout match, while Atletico Madrid travels to face struggling Girona.

