La Liga: Valencia ends Athletic Bilbao's run, Brais Mendez scores against former club

Madrid, Jan 21 Hugo Duro's second-half header gave Valencia a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao to end the visitors' 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions in the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday night.

Duro's 61st-minute goal from a Jose Gaya cross decided a game of few chances, where Athletic lacked a bit of spark after a busy January.

Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili did well to get down to save from Unai Gomez as Athletic looked for an equalizer in an even game with one decisive moment, reports Xinhua.

Brais Mendez scored an 11th-minute goal against his former club to give Real Sociedad a 1-0 win away to Celta Vigo.

Mendez scored a powerful shot from outside the area that gave Celta keeper Vincente Guaita no chance, and the midfielder also hit the post in the second half.

The bad news for Real Sociedad was an injury which caused left-back Aihen Munoz to limp out of the game in the 39th minute.

Las Palmas maintained its excellent season with a 2-0 win away to Rayo Vallecano thanks to a first-half goal from Alberto Moleiro and a second goal from Javi Munoz, which came seven minutes from time.

Rayo worked hard after Moleiro's opener, but lacked punch in attack and its day was made worse when Alvaro Garcia was sent off nine minutes from time.

Villarreal's season continues without taking off after it was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Mallorca.

Alexander Sorloth bundled home for Villarreal on the stroke of halftime, but Javi Llabres saved a point for the visitors with an acrobatic finish in the last minute of normal time.

Villarreal's substitute keeper Pepe Reina was sent off in the 62nd minute of the game for his protests from the dugout.

