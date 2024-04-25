La Liga: Xavi to remain as Barcelona coach, to continue till June 2025

Madrid (Spain), April 25 FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has reversed his decision to step down as first-team coach at the end of the current season and will now see out his contract until the end of June 2025. Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste confirmed the news late on Wednesday night outside the home of the club's president Joan Laporta following a meeting with Xavi.

"Xavi will stay, he's really happy and excited," Yuste told waiting journalists, before insisting the club had "never opened talks with any other coach."

Earlier on Wednesday, Xavi held face-to-face talks with Laporta and Barcelona's sporting director Deco in which he indicated he had changed his mind about the decision he made in January, reports Xinhua.

Xavi stunned Barcelona when he commented after a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal that he would step down at the end of this season. He said one reason for his decision was to try and spark a reaction in his squad, while also talking about the pressures of the job at FC Barcelona.

Xavi said the club needs a "change of direction," and said he felt there was "a lack of respect, you feel that your work is not appreciated."

The coach's announcement saw a slight upturn in form, with the club moving into second place in La Liga and reaching the quarterfinals in the UEFA Champions League, before being knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain.

Although the 4-1 defeat in the second leg was a big disappointment, the team did fulfil the club's budget requirements by reaching the last-eight stage.

Barcelona reportedly had several candidates to replace Xavi, including B-team coach Rafael Marquez, who has helped nurture young talents such as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.

