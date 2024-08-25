"Lacked physical fitness": Shooter Swapnil Kusale on missing out gold medal in Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale opened up on his campaign and said that he missed out on gold in Paris 2024 as he was lacking physical fitness, while further affirming that he will be eyeing the top position in the future.

Kusale became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event. The shooter clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4.

The 29-year-old said that when he was at the sixth position, he was focussing only on the target

"I didn't saw any target on the screen board when I was at sixth position. I was just focusing to hit the target," Kusale said while speaking to the ANI

"I lacked physical fitness, that is one of the reason I missed onto the gold medal. I will work on this and will try to win it next time around," he added.

Further Indian shooter spoke about the support that he has received.

"SAI, TOPS have supported me throughout my journey financially as in my sport the equipment are very expensive," Kusale said.

Speaking on his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kusale said that he congratulated him.

"PM Modi interacted with me and applauded me for my performance in the medal match and he said that it was a proud moment as I brought a medal for the country," the shooter concluded.

In the qualification round, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the Paris Olympics.

