After giving a tough competition to Vixtor Axelesen in the finals of the All England Open Championship, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen thanked all his well-wishers for supporting him throughout his journey.

Lakshya Sen lost to world number one Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the men's singles final at All England Open Badminton Championships.

"It's been a long journey for me from Almora to the All England Open. I gave it my all on the court in the final yesterday vs Viktor but it wasn't meant to be. I am overwhelmed and humbled with all the love and support I have received from so many fans in India and all over the world and just wanted to say a big 'Thank You' to everyone," Lakshya Sen said in a statement on Twitter.

"I wish to thank BAI and SAI for their support to me. I can't forget my parents and brother Chirag who have sacrificed so much for me. I owe everything to Prakash Sir 8, Vimal Sir, and PPBA who have mentored me throughout this journey. Without them, this would just not be possible. Thanks to Vivek Kumar sir and the world-class PDCSE where I train," he stated further.

Dane shuttler defeated Sen by 21-10, 21-15 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham in the badminton match that lasted 53 minutes.

Viktor Axelsen has now increased his lead in the head-to-head against Sen by 5-1.

The young Indian shutter was bidding to become only the third man after Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, or simply All England which is the world's oldest and most prestigious badminton tournament.

After taking part in this final, Sen is now only the fifth Indian - after Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980 and 1981), Pullela Gopichand (2001), and Saina Nehwal (2015) - to make the summit clash of All England.

India's rising badminton star has been in top form in recent times. He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week.

( With inputs from ANI )

