Lakshya Sen, Lovlina, men's hockey in focus: Here's a look at India's schedule at Paris Olympics on Day 9

Paris [France], August 4 : Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, women's boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team will be in main focus on day nine at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Sunday is full of action for India, with Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar competing in the Golf's round 4 men's individual stroke play at 12:30 PM while Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu will be in action in the 25 rapid fire pistol men's qualification - stage 1 at 12:30 PM.

Then, the focus will shift to shooting, with Skeet women's shooting qualification - day 2 scheduled at 1:00 PM, which will see teams of Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon in action.

https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/1819757812379189419

After displaying a stupendous performance at the ongoing Paris Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarterfinal at 1:30 PM.

After hockey, the focus will shift to athletics, where Parul Chaudhary will take part in women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 at 1:35 PM and Jeswin Aldrin will make his appearance in men's long jump qualification at 2:30 PM.

All eyes will be on Lovlina Borgohain when she plays her women's boxing 75 kg quarterfinal bout at 3:02 PM. Minutes later, India's medal contender, Lakshya Sen, will play the men's singles badminton semi-final match at 3:30 PM.

The sailing event will kick off at 3:35 PM, with Vishnu Saravanan taking part in Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 - Race 7 and 8.

Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu will be in action in the shooting's 25m rapid-fire pistol men's qualification event at 4:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Nethra Kumanan will take part in Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 - Race 7 and 8 at 6:05 PM.

If qualified, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon will play in skeet women's shooting final at 7:00 PM.

Notably, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor